Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, October 22

The Quadrangle logo displayed on the phone screen and the Quadrangle game displayed on the laptop screen are seen , [+] This illustration photo was taken on February 21, 2022 in Kraków, Poland. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Looking for Saturday’s Quardle clues and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Saturday, October 21

Hello, everyone! happy Sunday. I hope you’re making the most of your day. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for October 22nd

Word 1 (top left) Hint – Bakers put 13 in their Word 2 (top right) sign – in relation to the northernmost or southernmost point of the planet Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – ice crystals that form on the ground Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – The evil organization that the GI Joe team fights There is no repeated pair of letters in any word Today’s words start with D, P, F and C

Quadrant Answers for October 22

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.