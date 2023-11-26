Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, November 26
I hope you have a wonderful Sunday and make the most of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. Hints and Answers for Today quadral
how to play quadrangle
For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.
If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.
Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:
Quadrangle signs for November 25th
- Word 1 (top left) Hint – two or more musical notes played together
- Word 2 (top right) Hint – a four-legged mammal used for riding, racing, and transporting loads
- Word 3 (bottom left) Cue – The part of the song that usually comes before the chorus
- Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Not Back
- A pair of repeated letters in a word
- Today’s words start with C, H, V and A
Quordal Answer for November 25th
spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.
This is your final warning!
Today’s words are…
That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.
