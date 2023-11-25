The Quadrangle logo displayed on the phone screen and the Quadrangle game displayed on the laptop screen are seen , [+] This illustration photo was taken on February 21, 2022 in Kraków, Poland. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Looking for Friday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

hello! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 25th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – Confirm that another person is truthful or of good character

Word 2 (top right) Hint – a person or thing used to trap someone

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Entertainment

Word 4 (bottom right) Sign – a speech feature that is typical of a person, region, or country. Also, the sound made by a stringed musical instrument (especially a guitar).

There is no repeated pair of letters in any word

Today’s words start with V, D, M and T

Quordal Answer for November 25th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.