November 25, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, October 22


Looking for Friday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ Hints and Answers for Black Friday, November 24thBy chris holt

hello! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 25th

  • Word 1 (top left) Hint – Confirm that another person is truthful or of good character
  • Word 2 (top right) Hint – a person or thing used to trap someone
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Entertainment
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Sign – a speech feature that is typical of a person, region, or country. Also, the sound made by a stringed musical instrument (especially a guitar).
  • There is no repeated pair of letters in any word
  • Today’s words start with V, D, M and T

Quordal Answer for November 25th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Today’s Wordle #886 Hint, Clue and Answers for Wednesday, November 22

Today’s Wordle #889 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, November 25

November 25, 2023

Look at this Texas Democrat who leaves Republicans speechless when he uses the Bible against Republicans

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

Today’s Wordle #886 Hint, Clue and Answers for Wednesday, November 22

Today’s Wordle #889 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, November 25

November 25, 2023

Look at this Texas Democrat who leaves Republicans speechless when he uses the Bible against Republicans

November 25, 2023
Huda Kattan: Makeup icon says the beauty industry is sexist

Huda Kattan: Makeup icon says the beauty industry is sexist

November 25, 2023
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Lags the Stock Market: Know Why

November 25, 2023
AA says fuel prices cut drastically after regulator gives retailers ‘good product’

AA says fuel prices cut drastically after regulator gives retailers ‘good product’

November 25, 2023
Bitcoin’s largest transaction fee ever: .1M Accident or intentional?

Bitcoin’s largest transaction fee ever: $3.1M Accident or intentional?

November 25, 2023