The Quadrangle logo displayed on the phone screen and the Quadrangle game displayed on the laptop screen are seen , [+] This illustration photo was taken on February 21, 2022 in Kraków, Poland. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for December 16th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – Be extremely happy; show enthusiasm

Word 2 (top right) Hint – A group of individuals recruited by the sheriff to enforce the law. Also, just a group of people

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – If this sausage could talk, it would be honest and direct

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – like an elephant or a cactus

A pair of repeated letters in a word

Today’s words start with E, P, F and S

Quordal Answer for December 16th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.