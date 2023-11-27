Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, November 27

November 27, 2023
Today's 'Quardle' clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24


Friends! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 25th

  • Word 1 (top left) Hint – Comment that is not for everyone present to hear
  • Word 2 (top right) Hints – In a mild or vague way, or not clearly. that too in low light
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – of a nearby place
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – a frozen lump of something, such as dirt
  • A pair of repeated letters in a word
  • Today’s words start with A, D, L and C

Quordal Answer for November 25th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.

