Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, December 4

Looking for Sunday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

Hey everyone! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for december 4th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – March heavily and noisily, possibly angrily

Word 2 (top right) Hint – hit with the joint of the foot

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Mary Poppins or an overprotective state or government

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – A friend. Furthermore, in Yogini elf,

The two words each contain a pair of repeated letters. In another word, the same letter occurs three times.

Today’s words start with S, K, N and B

Quadrant Answers for December 4th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.