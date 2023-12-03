Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, December 4
Hey everyone! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.
how to play quadrangle
For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.
If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.
Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:
quadrennial signs for december 4th
- Word 1 (top left) Hint – March heavily and noisily, possibly angrily
- Word 2 (top right) Hint – hit with the joint of the foot
- Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Mary Poppins or an overprotective state or government
- Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – A friend. Furthermore, in Yogini elf,
- The two words each contain a pair of repeated letters. In another word, the same letter occurs three times.
- Today’s words start with S, K, N and B
Quadrant Answers for December 4th
spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.
This is your final warning!
Today’s words are…
That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.
