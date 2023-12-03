Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, December 4

December 3, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24


Looking for Sunday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, December 3By chris holt

Hey everyone! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for december 4th

  • Word 1 (top left) Hint – March heavily and noisily, possibly angrily
  • Word 2 (top right) Hint – hit with the joint of the foot
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Mary Poppins or an overprotective state or government
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – A friend. Furthermore, in Yogini elf,
  • The two words each contain a pair of repeated letters. In another word, the same letter occurs three times.
  • Today’s words start with S, K, N and B

Quadrant Answers for December 4th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Thailand's KBank launches $100M fund for AI, Web3, Deep Tech startups

Bitcoin miners led crypto fundraising last month: report

December 3, 2023
'I think this company has lost its power': Content creator says brand asked for refund months after campaign ended

‘I think this company has lost its power’: Content creator says brand asked for refund months after campaign ended

December 3, 2023

You may have missed

Thailand's KBank launches $100M fund for AI, Web3, Deep Tech startups

Bitcoin miners led crypto fundraising last month: report

December 3, 2023
'I think this company has lost its power': Content creator says brand asked for refund months after campaign ended

‘I think this company has lost its power’: Content creator says brand asked for refund months after campaign ended

December 3, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24

Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, December 4

December 3, 2023
Woolworths, Coles to investigate alleged supermarket price rises

Woolworths, Coles to investigate alleged supermarket price rises

December 3, 2023
3 US cities in top 10 most expensive cities in the world – see full list

3 US cities in top 10 most expensive cities in the world – see full list

December 3, 2023

Asian shares surge after US backs Powell: Markets down

December 3, 2023