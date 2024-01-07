INSCMagazine: Get Social!

Young French company Thimos and its CEO, Teddy Celdran, announce their listing on NASDAQ in 5 days’ time.

A simultaneous listing of Themos on Euronext and NASDAQ would be a great way to start 2024.

With approximately 250 employees, the small company is active in three different industries.

Development of computers and quantum algorithms, cyber security and 3D animation.

Thimoz has three separate companies: Thimoz Quantum, based in Lyon, France, develops the Apollo algorithms in partnership with Accenture and Oracle, two of the most influential companies in this field.

Thimos Script, with offices in France and the south of the United States (Miami and Silicon Valley) and, of course, Judy Studios.

These animation studios work regularly with Disney Pixar Studios and are said to be preparing a feature film by 2026.

Teddy Celdran and Thimoz first made a name for themselves in 2021 with the development of various NFT collections including the Apollo program and their fictional hero “Astro.”

Following the company’s outstanding success just before the NFT craze subsided, Themos responded by selling its quantum algorithms to Accenture, which set itself up to buy Apollo in mid-2023.

A sale that took Thimoz to areas he never imagined.

With this capital he eventually opened Judy Studio.

An extremely diverse studio spanning 3D production, short films, feature films, motion capture…

It is also thanks to the inclusion of quantum programming that they can make a difference with even more realistic images and even more innovation than before.

The actions of Themos (THJS) are sure to be followed in the coming months, as various projects are set to be released in 2024, and several high-profile partnerships are also set to see the light of day.

Thimose has not finished surprising us, and Teddy Celdrán has not finished emerging.

The small, precocious company is climbing the ladder with worrying ease. ,

