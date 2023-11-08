Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Wednesday, November 8

Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Looking for Tuesday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Tuesday, November 7

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: It’s time for another game relationship,

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 8th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Waffle

towel

Yoyo

My

rescue

Nail

Umbrella

mule

flip flop

Air

to waver

curly

Russian

Shoestring

sunscreen

see-see

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Items to take to the sandy beach Green group – after cutting potatoes and cooking them in oil Blue Group – Non-Committed Purple Group – “Screwdriver” and “Cosmopolitan” are too short to place here

Connection Group for November 8th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Brought to the Beach

Green Group – Types of French Fries

Blue Group – Golmol

Purple Group – another word for vodka cocktail

Connection Answer for 8th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow group – brought to the beach (flip-flops, sunscreen, towel, umbrella)

Green Group – Types of French Fries (Curly, Shoestring, Waffle, Wedge)

Blue Group – Roundabout (Hedge, See-Saw, Waver, Yo-Yo)

Purple Group – Other Vodka Cocktail Words (Breeze, Mary, Mule, Russian)

A perfect game feels great, and I scored one today. I’ve reached two wins in a row.

At first glance, I thought there might be something to do with the hyphenated words, but there are only three of them, so that idea immediately went out the window. I looked at the green group first, probably because the meal I’m planning to make tonight includes fries. The yellow group was next, although I would argue that “parasol” would be a more appropriate term than umbrella.

easily, relationship Then the blue words clustered together on half of my screen, making that group easier to identify. This time I couldn’t figure out the purple connection, but it was all I had left to win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.