It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: It’s time for another round Relationship!

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 29th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Dog

Horn

alone

Below

Smell

ball

come

snake

toe

Veena

heel

sit

Organ

stay

arch

Shock

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Parts of the Body Extremities Green Group – Music Producer Blue Group – Instructions for Fido Purple group – wicked and evildoers

Connection Group for November 29th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – parts of the foot

Green Group – Musical Instruments

Blue Group – Dog Order

Purple Group – Villains

Connection Answer for 29th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – parts of the foot (arch, ball, sole, toe)

Green Group – Musical Instruments (Bass, Harp, Horn, Organ)

Blue Group – Dog Command (Come, Down, Sit, Stay)

Purple Group – Villains (Dog, Heel, Jerk, Snake)

My winning streak is up to five, but a perfect game eluded me.

I got the yellow group first, but only after two wrong guesses which included the heel. Then I realized that HEEL was better suited for the purple words, which I found next. From there it was academics as I collected the green group, then the blues for the win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.