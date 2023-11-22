Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Looking for Tuesday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Tuesday, November 21

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: It’s time for another round Relationship!

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 22nd

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

scarf

pass

mirror

clarke

broomstick

Apple

cowl

wolf

Coward

valley

gorge

reluctant

sip

Chain

Queen

valley

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – geographical features you might find in the Alps, Rockies or Scottish Highlands green group – hit four The Blue Group – Things You’ll See in Disney’s First Animated Feature Purple group – a type of animal with the same letter before it

Connection Group for November 22nd

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – area between mountains and hills

Green group – eat hard

Blue Group – Featured in snow White

Purple group – “C” + bird

Connection Answer for 22nd November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – area between mountains and hills (canyon, gulch, pass, ravine)

Green Group – Eat Big (Gorge, Gulp, Scarves, Wolf)

Blue Group – Featured in snow White (apple, bashful, mirror, queen)

Purple Group – “C” + Bird (Chen, Clark, Cowell, Craven)

Thanks to my sixth consecutive perfect game, I have reached 16 consecutive wins. I hope you’re enjoying a healthy win too!

I got a little lucky here because I never detected a purple cluster. I got the green group first, and that took the gorge out of the yellow equation.

When it came to blue and purple I was a little stunned. However, I realized that the game easily tied it all together snow White-Related words on one side of the remaining grid. A eureka moment later, and I completed that group, followed by the word purple.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.