Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Looking for Tuesday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Tuesday, December 5

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: It’s time for another round Relationship!

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 6th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Tau

island

Comment

GEM

Employee

Balance

bull

can do

capitol

crab

Rest

virgin

liberalization

Colombia

Twins

Key

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – information that helps guide the orchestra member Green group – symbol of star signs Blue Group – home of The Beach Boys, ABBA, Adele, Florence + The Machine, Bob Marley and many others Purple Cluster – First Part of the Star Symbols

Connection Group for December 6th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Found on Sheet Music

Green Group – Zodiac Sign

Blue Group – Record Label

Purple group – beginning of the zodiac sign

Connection Answer for 6th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – found on sheet music (clef, note, rest, staff)

Green Group – Zodiac Signs (Bull, Crab, Scales, Twins)

Blue Group – Record Label (Capitol, Columbia, Virgin, Islands)

Purple group – beginning of the zodiac sign (CAN, GEM, LIB, TAU)

I’m back in business after my 10-game winning streak ended yesterday. The best thing is that I was lucky enough to get a great game.

There was an interesting group of words today, half of which were music related and the rest were related to the zodiac. I got the yellow words first, I got a little lucky by avoiding the potential red herring of SCALES.

Grid then put four purple words in each corner, which caught my attention. I took a gamble by grouping together these mostly non-words and it paid off. After thinking things over for a moment, I recognized the record label (I first thought Capitol and Columbia had something to do with Washington, DC). This left green words for victory.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.