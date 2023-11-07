Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Monday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello, everyone! I hope your week is off to a great start. I just realized how many video games I have to cram in before I write my best of 2023 list and, uh, it’s a challenging list. I better pay attention to them, so without any further ado, let’s get into today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 7th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

bing

Camp

Humming

Mice

Word

sing

Division

chime

wing

Edge

chime

nose

surface

ring

screaming

faction

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – computer and phone noise Green Group – Report a rule breaker Blue Group – Department or Branch Purple Group – These work well with Windows

Connection Group for November 7th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Digital Notification Sounds

green group – chatter

Blue group – group within a group

Purple Group – Microsoft Products

Connection Answer for 7th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Digital Notification Sounds (Chime, Ding, Ping, Ring)

Green group – chatter (rat, sing, chatter, scream)

Blue group – group within a group (camp, division, faction, wing)

Purple Group – Microsoft Products (Bing, Edge, Surface, Word)

Today, after getting a near perfect game, I am back to winning ways.

This was a rare case of me getting the purple word first. I spend a large portion of my time writing about technology, so I took a quick look at those four Microsoft products. I found the next green group. On a related note, one of my favorite Scottish words is “clip”, which means to clip someone.

Then I made my only mistake of the day (at least as far as relationship is concerned). I got into things by picking up the remaining rhyming words: ding, ping, ring and wing. After realizing my mistake, I got the yellow words and victory was confirmed with the blue group.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.