Are you looking for Monday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! I hope your week starts off great. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 28th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

bag

key

Study

Material

kitchen

counter

pack

island

dip

Jam

den

sprout

bar

bedroom

Cram

atoll

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – home area Green Groups – Landforms cut off from the continent blue group – add too much Purple group – linked by legumes

Connection Group for November 28th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – rooms in the house

Green group – land surrounded by water

Blue group – fill more quantity

Purple Group – Bean ____

Connection Answer for 28th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – rooms in the house (bedroom, den, kitchen, study)

Green group – land surrounded by water (atolls, bars, islands, keys)

Blue Group – Fill in More (CRAM, JAM, PACK, STUFF)

Purple Group – Bean ____ (BAG, COUNTER, DIP, SPROUT)

My win streak is up to four, but a moderate red herring prevented me from getting a perfect game.

To avoid possible misdirection of CRAM and STUDY coupling, I got the blue group first. I didn’t have any problems with the yellow group either.

It was the green group that gave me a spot of trouble today. I thought the bar, counter, and island (like in a kitchen island) would go together. I couldn’t find a fourth word that made any sense, so I resorted to ATOLL. Then I realized my mistake and changed KEY instead of COUNTER. That left the purple words, unfortunately, I didn’t understand the connection.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.