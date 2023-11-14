Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Hello, have a nice Tuesday! Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for November 14th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

win

Fire

Happiness

sleight of hand

saw

Adam

land

Fear

to get

Anger

behold

Red

Wonder

carpenter

Safe

tada

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Things You Feel Green Group – Check it out! Blue Group – Acquisition Purple Group – Man Paul Rudd’s role in Marvel movies

Connection Group for November 14th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Basic Emotions

Green Group – A Bit of Vocal Fanfare

blue group – get

Purple Group – ____ Ant

Connection Answers for 14th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow group – basic emotions (anger, fear, happiness, surprise)

Green group – vocal fanfare excerpt (see, presto, tada, voila)

Blue Group – Receive (Obtain, Land, Secure, Conquer)

Purple Group – ____ Ant (Adam, Carpenter, Fire, Red)

Unfortunately, there was no perfect game today, but I won. This means I am on an eight-match winning streak.

The only mistake I made was on my first guess, when I included the surprise with greenery instead of the Behold. I corrected that error to eliminate the green group. This meant that surprise would have to go with other emotions for the color yellow.

The Blues were next. I’m happy to say that I knew the connection between the purple words before I hit the submit button.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.

PS Just because Adam Ant is involved in today’s puzzle, please enjoy one of my favorite 80s songs: