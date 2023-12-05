Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Monday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hey everyone! Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for December 5th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Construction

paper

Great

glee

Big

Ultimate happiness

Poem

huge

Humor

Black

to encourage

Imagination

Travel

Excitement

Huge

frasier

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Giant Green Group – Part of a store where you would buy books or novels Blue Group – Joyful-Seeming Transmission Purple Group – linked to the apparently illegal kick used by Danny the Karate Kid

Connection Group for December 5th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Giant

Green Group – Bookstore Section

Blue Group – TV shows with happy names

Purple Group – ____ Crane

Connection Answer for 5th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – huge (big, huge, great, huge)

Green Group – Bookstore Section (Fiction, Humor, Poetry, Travel)

Blue Group – TV shows with happy names (Cheers, Euphoria, Felicity, Glee)

Purple Group – ____ Crane (Construction, Frasier, Paper, Whooping)

Unfortunately, my run of 10 consecutive wins has ended.

The yellow and green groups were easy enough, although it probably says a lot about me that I thought the latter group was referring to the type of writers. I then ran into a brick wall. I already knew there would be a bunch of TV shows, but with five possibilities in the mix (and I’m not counting the purple connections), I had to try to make my way through it.

My trial-and-error approach didn’t work and thus, the game ended. The connection to the blue group doesn’t make sense to me at all – I’m not sure how Felicity is a “happy-sounding name”. However, I’m kicking myself for not getting the purple group. I had never heard of whooping cranes before, but the construction and paper should have made the group clear enough.

so it goes. This sequence will start afresh from tomorrow.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.