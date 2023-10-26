Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Hello friends! Hopefully you’ve got your costume ready if you’re celebrating Halloween in the coming days. I don’t have time to prepare anything, which makes me a little worried before the party this weekend. While I’m figuring out today’s outfit relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 26th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Aces

globe

Head

Grow

bubble

swell

neato

soap suds

nifty

marble

foam

mount

foam

Construction

Pearl

Curious

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – go up Green group – huge, most excellent Blue Group – Small Air Pockets Purple Group – Like the first two words of The Beach Boys’ “I Get Around”

Connection Group for October 26th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

yellow group – increase

green group – excellent, in old dialect

Blue Group – Fine Bubbles

Purple Group – Spherical Things

Connection Answer for 26th October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Rise (build, grow, swell, mount)

Green group – excellent, in old parlance (ACES, KEEN, NEETO, NIFTY)

Blue group – fine bubbles (foam, foam, head, foam)

Purple group – spherical objects (bubble, globe, marble, pearl)

Not a perfect game today, but I don’t care too much as I increased my total win streak to five.

I started by joining the blue group together, but I included BUBBLE instead of HEAD on my first attempt. Given that I had no chance of a perfect game, I didn’t mind taking the risk and moving on to my first green group guess. Sadly, I had SWELL instead of KEEN.

This meant that SWELL had to go with the rest of the yellow words, so I created that group first. Green words were next, although I’m not sure what it says about me that I’m a 30 year old who regularly uses those three “old slang” words.

Then I got the blue group and was left with the purple words. I didn’t make the connection between them, mainly because I was thinking of the marble as a material rather than a toy.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.