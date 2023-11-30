Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Wednesday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello, gang! It’s the last day of the month, which means it’s time to send invoices, pay bills, and turn the calendar page. However, there is at least one fun thing you can do today and that is play. Relationship.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 30th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

cottage

Getaway

Rebecca

robin

duck

cream

duck

skirt

string

Bird

Tell

Rope

Hobbes

Dodge

infamous

watson

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Avoid Green Group – Works of the Master of Suspense Blue Group – friends of the main characters Purple Group – Swiss and Head could fit here

Connection Group for November 30th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Avoid

Green Group – Hitchcock Movies

Blue Group – Sidekicks

Purple Group – ____ Cheese

Connection Answer for 30th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Avoid (dodge, duck, flee, skirt)

Green Group – Hitchcock films (The Birds, Notorious, Rebecca, The Rope)

Blue Group – Sidekicks (Goose, Hobbs, Robin, Watson)

Purple Group – ____ Cheese (cottage, cream, say, string)

My winning streak is up to six, and I’ve landed a perfect game.

The Hitchcock films first caught my attention, although I don’t think I’ve seen any of them other than birds (I must correct this!) The yellow words were quite straightforward then.

I had an idea of ​​the blue connection, but it was easier to put the purple words together when I saw the pairing of cottage and cream. I read the six remaining words one by one, saying out loud “Goose thing, Robin thing” and so on until STRING and SAY became the obvious, if a little cheeky, answer. It really left assists for you to get another win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.