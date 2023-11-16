Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Wednesday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Happy Thursday! I don’t know about you, but I’m already starting to collect a bunch of things I need or want via the early Black Friday sales. My credit card is screaming at me, but needs must be there.

Anyway, today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 16th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

white

fish

lead

bull

Moose

Lake

To show the way

rot

direct

seal

Nonsense

Deer

absurd

guide

Buffalo

den

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Posh! Green group – be in charge of Blue group – plants that have the same name, regardless of their number Purple group – associated with a word that means big or terrible

Connection Group for November 16th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Balderdash

green group – rudder

Blue Group – Singular/Plural Animals

Purple Group – Great ____

Connection Answer for 16th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Balderdash (bull, hogwash, nonsense, rot)

Green Group – Helm (direct, guide, lead, steer)

Blue Group – Singular/Plural Animals (Buffalo, Deer, Fish, Moose)

Purple Group – Great ____ (Dane, Lake, Seal, White)

I fell behind a few times today, but still achieved my 10th win in a row.

Obviously, at least one group of animals was about to gather. I was skeptical at first that there would be quadrupeds involved, so I had to start thinning out the herd (okay, okay, I’ll stop joking now).

I finished STEER by completing the green group. But I made a mistake by including BULL in my first stab at the blue words. Then I realized it would make more sense with the yellow group.

I went back to the blues and took a shot in the dark, this time involving the SEALs, with the idea that the connection might be larger mammals. regret. I replaced him with Phish and luckily completed the group. That left purple words for victory.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.