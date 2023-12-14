Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Wednesday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello friends! Before we begin, I want to point out one thing. This has been brought to my attention the new York Times The answers to one of Wednesday’s puzzles were changed after publishing.

The purple group included prefixes for countries that end in “-land”. Nether was initially included, but I’m told this has been changed to green. I think it’s because the country is called the Netherlands instead of just “the Netherlands”. That’s not on me, but still, sorry if that error bothered you in any way.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 14th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Troubled Green Group – home of pro football and hockey teams Blue Group – branching off, separating Purple group – probably second only to gold

Connection Group for December 14th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Pester

Green Group – Sports Venue

blue group – different

Purple Group – Silver ____

Connection Answer for 14th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – pester (badger, bug, hound, nag)

Green Group – Sports Venue (Arena, Bowl, Dome, Field)

blue group – separate (split, fork, part, divide)

Purple Group – Silver ____ (Fox, Lining, Screen, Spoon)

When it comes to the perfect game I’m ready again. My total is up to seven consecutive wins.

I saw the green words first, ARENA gave me an entry point into them. Yellow was next. It’s quite amusing that three words related to animals can mean “pester”. Then the blue group caught my attention, which left me in purple. And yes, I tried very hard to understand that last relation before submitting my answer.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.