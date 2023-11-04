Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Hey everyone! Welcome to the weekend. I hope you make the most of it. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for November 4th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

train

Grass

stamp

Rope

Study

Bike

tube

game

Knife

Cigarette

Pipe

drill

to get

tube

Practice

Candle

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Get Ready Green group – like macaroni or fiber-optic cable Blue Group – Miss Scarlet and Colonel Mustard’s Equipment Purple group – single-letter prefix

Connection Group for November 4th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – preparation methods

Green Group – Hollow Cylinder

Blue group – weapons in the game Signal

Purple Group – “E-” Things

Connection Answers for November 4th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Preparation Methods (Drill, Practice, Study, Training)

Green group – hollow cylinder (hose, pipe, straw, tube)

Blue group – weapons in the game Signal (candle, knife, rope, wrench)

Purple group – “e-” things (cigarettes, bikes, tickets, sports)

After yesterday’s failure I am back to winning ways.

Initially the blue group was the most obvious to me, but I got tripped up by the red herring of PIPE in my first two guesses. Then I took out the green group, which I locked into place once I got the blues together correctly.

Then the yellow group became clear, giving way to the purple color. I couldn’t figure out the latter connection. As someone who traveled hundreds of miles to an eSports event a few weeks ago, I probably should have found out.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.