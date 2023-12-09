Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Friends! Welcome to the weekend. I have some work to get done, but after that I intend to take things as easy as possible and recharge before going on a holiday trip. Several video games are tempting me, so let’s get down to business.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 9th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Nails

Shake

Rice

Groundnut

Comment

float

Palm

screw

fingers

olive

bolt

split

corn

rivet

ball

crushed fruits

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Cold Desserts Green group – used to secure fixtures and fittings Blue group – essential fats often found in the kitchen Purple Group – Harry and Marv, Wet Bandits home alone, Rebranded themselves as ___bandits in the sequel

Connection Group for December 9th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Ice Cream Treat

Green Group – Hardware Fasteners

Blue Group – Types of Cooking Oil

Purple Group – Sticky ____

Connection Answer for 9th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Ice Cream Treat (Float, Shake, Split, Sundae)

Green group – hardware fasteners (bolt, nail, rivet, screw)

Blue group – types of cooking oils (corn, olive, palm, peanut)

Purple Group – Sticky ____ (fingers, notes, rice, wickets)

I played excellently today. This takes me to two wins in a row.

If you think my attention wouldn’t be immediately drawn to ice cream-based recipes, you would be unfortunately wrong. Yellow, done. The green group was ahead, as it seemed fairly straightforward.

This left me in the unfortunate position of having blue and purple colors left. Luckily, the phrase “sticky fingers” came to mind, helping me take care of the purple group. That left only sadness to wrap things up.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.