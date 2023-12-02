Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Looking for Friday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Friday, December 1st

Friends! Welcome to the weekend. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for December 2nd

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

nba

Cap

circle

basket

ring

paper

basket

curb

Chest

Pearl

check

band

traffic

bin

circle

You LIMIT

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Characters green group – they are round blue group-regulate Purple group – associated with a word meaning “an awkward situation or crisis”

Connection Group for December 2nd

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Container

Green Group – Spherical Shapes

Blue Group – Banned

Purple Group – ____ Jam

Connection Answer for 2nd December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Containers (Basket, Bin, Chest, Hamper)

Green group – circular shapes (band, circle, circle, ring)

Blue Group – Restricted (CAP, CHECK, CURB, LIMIT)

Purple Group – ____ Jam (NBA, Paper, Pearl, Traffic)

No perfect games today, but I reached eight wins in a row.

My only mistake suddenly came to light when I included HAMPER with the blue words. Once I changed it to a check, it was simple as hell. Yellow was next, then green. He left out the word purple. I didn’t fully make the connection before submitting them, but I’ll still win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.

P.S. I sometimes include a song by a musical artist if it is mentioned in a game relationship, I wouldn’t do that today, because I’m not a Pearl Jam fan. nba jam However it is one of the greatest video games of all time, so please enjoy a clip of it: