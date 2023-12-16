Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Looking for Friday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

Hello, everyone! Before we get started, a quick programming note. I am traveling this weekend. I’ll try to stick to my normal publishing schedule for this column, although it may go live a little later than usual over the next few days.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 16th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

plot

by knocking

Plough

move

Tickling

sickle

move

Collide

move

To entertain

Splash

rake

Please

Fall

spade

Pleasure

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Old MacDonald Equipment Green Group – Gameplan blue group – smile Purple Group – Feels Just Like They Look

Connection Group for December 16th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Agricultural Equipment

green group plan

blue group – cheer up

Purple Group – Onomatopoeia

Connection Answer for 16th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – Farming tools (hoe, plough, rake, sickle)

Green Group – Plan (plot, ploy, ploy, trick)

Blue group – please (amuse, delight, please, tickle)

Purple Group – Onomatopoeia (BANG, PLOP, SPLASH, THUD)

My third consecutive perfect game takes my total win streak to nine.

I appreciated the alliteration of today’s grid, although it didn’t cause me any problems. I immediately got green and then blue clusters. As a fan of onomatopoeia, the purple group made me smile. Then, of course, left the yellow for the win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.