Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Monday, October 30

Hello friends! Welcome to the beginning of the new week. I hope it goes very well for you. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 30th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

coupon

Heartbeat

warm

Glow

stomach

wing

Python

Snooze

Second

Season

To flirt

Wing

bamboo

beak

nervousness

Air

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Ornithological Aspects green group – in a moment Blue Group – found in a tile-based game that originated in China Purple Group – The Curious Case of Benjamin ____

Connection Group for October 29th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Bird Features

green group – blinking

Blue Group – Mahjong Tiles

Purple Group – ____ Button

Connection Answer for 29th October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow group – bird features (beak, feathers, talons, feathers)

Green group – blinking (flash, heartbeat, second, blink)

Blue Group – Mahjong Tiles (Bamboo, Dragon, Weather, Wind)

Purple Group – ____ Button (Belly, Hot, Panic, Snooze)

I think this will be difficult for many people, especially those who are unfamiliar with Mahjong. Still, I failed to win eight times in a row.

I immediately found the yellow words, then had to think for a long time about my next step. Nothing was really going right. The shuffle button can help in those cases. This put FLASH and WINK together and the green group became clear.

From there, I made a random guess that left me one away from completing a group. A light bulb flashed above my head, I replaced the bamboo with a hot one and got a purple cluster. That left me with blue words to erase.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.