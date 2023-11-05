Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Looking for Sunday Connection hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Sunday, November 5

Hello friends! Welcome to the beginning of the new week. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 6th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

snow

wax

stock

store

hilsa

Plate

CD

vinyl

deeply concerned

stock

LP

Sugar

Desire

Option

Die

funny

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Speculation Green group – term for a type of analog recording Blue Group – Hexahedron Purple group – associated with skeleton components, which can also use them as money

Connection Group for November 5th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Investment

Green group – conditions for records

Blue group – cube shaped

Purple Group – Words that go with “bone”

Connection Answer for 5th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Investing (Bonds, CDs, Options, Stocks)

Green Group – Terms for records (LP, platter, vinyl, wax)

Blue group – cube shaped (bouillon, dye, ice, sugar)

Purple Group – Words that go with “bone” (fun, herring, soup, bone)

I had expressed hope yesterday that today’s game would be more challenging. That was it, because it stopped my two-game winning streak.

I got the yellow group after initially accidentally including LPs instead of CDs. After that, I couldn’t find any other group. I’ve never heard of PLATTER being used in the context of a record until now, and I rarely think of SUGAR as something that comes in a cube format.

Ah well, sometimes it happens. I will be back on track tomorrow.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.

PS If you didn’t get the “bones as money” reference, please enjoy some glorious absurdity I think you should go: