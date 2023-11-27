Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Looking for Sunday Connection hints and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! I hope you had a wonderful weekend, whether it lasted two days or five (though I don’t envy those of you who had to travel on Thanksgiving Eve). You’re well rested and ready for the week ahead.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 27th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

hum

soda

Total

stick to

peppermint

Gum

sing

count

tape

Lemon

Joint

whistle

Cow dung

Total

glue

Rum

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – vocalize a melody Green group – entire volume or volume Blue Group – Elements of Cuban Cocktail purple group – adhesives, maybe

Connection Group for November 27th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Carry a Tune

Green Group – Whole Zodiac

Blue Group – Mojito Ingredients

Purple group – things that are sticky

Connection Answer for 27th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – carry a tune (hum, sing, scat, whistle)

Green Group – Total Amount (Count, Gross, Sum, Total)

Blue Group – Mojito Ingredients (Lime, Mint, Rum, Soda)

Purple group – things that are sticky (glue, glue, tape, stick)

I managed to extend my winning streak to three, but there was no perfect play this time due to an impulsive decision I took.

I noticed that the words going from the top left to the bottom right of the grid were HUM, GUM, SUM and RUM. Seeing that we have some homophone groups recently, I took the bait and made my first guess. This was a stupid move, because otherwise I would have had a perfect game.

I got the yellow group first, followed by the purple group. I was surprised they were purple words, as it didn’t seem a particularly difficult group to draw. Next up was the green group, which left me sad for the win. I enjoy mojitos, and I figured out the connection before submitting that guess.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.