Hello friends! Welcome to the beginning of the new week! Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 4th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Lock

Steam

Piece

become

Hair

Bread

Safe

Mark

Roll

salad

scratch

Harsh

Nick

BAGUETTE

Guarantee

State

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Baked Goods Green group – sure win Blue group – ding or other abrasion Purple group – maybe a leader or bulbous group of something

Connection Group for December 4th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Bread Unit

Green group – as assurance, victory

blue group – small imperfection

Purple Group – Head of ____

Connection Answers for December 4th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – unit of bread (baguette, bun, loaf, roll)

Green Group – Assure, Win (Clinch, Guarantee, Lock, Secure)

Blue Group – Minor Imperfections (Chip, Mark, Nick, Scratch)

Purple Group – Head of ____ (Hair, Salad, Stage, Steam)

A great game today makes it 10 wins in a row for me.

I got all the groups in order without any problems. Bread is the bane and love of my life, so Yellow was easy. After this came green and blue colors. I couldn’t figure out the purple connection, but that’s not a big deal when it was only four words left.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.