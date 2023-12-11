Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Friends! Welcome to the beginning of the new week. I’m relieved and raring to go, and I hope you are too.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 11th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

silk

blow

tape

land

alone

Child

velvet

Tongue

roost

package

settle

speech

satin

eyelet

roost

chiffon

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Fancy Stuff green group – cool Blue Group – Sneaker Components Purple Group – Things Stevie Wonder Can Say Are Signed, Sealed, ____

Connection Group for December 11th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – luxurious clothes

Green group – come down to rest

Blue Group – Shoe Parts

Purple Group – Things That Are Delivered

Connection Answer for 11th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – luxurious fabrics (chiffon, satin, silk, velvet)

Green Group – Come down to rest (perch, roost, settle, land)

Blue group – shoe parts (eyelets, laces, sole, tongue)

Purple group – things that are delivered (child, blow, package, speech)

I can’t argue with having three perfect games in a row. This brings my total to four.

I got the blue group first, because EYELET was a useless gift. Then I got greens, which seemed pretty obvious. This left me with the ideal scenario of having only yellow and purple colors left.

I easily joined the yellow group together. Although I didn’t figure out the purple connection, it didn’t really matter at that point because I had won.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.