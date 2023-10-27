Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Thursday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello friends! Happy Friday. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 27th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

elephants

Cheek

Freedom

Sleep

Brass

cars

Mercury

Vein

silver

Sky

Tree

copper

sparks

swimmers

Out

Bile

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Daring Audacity Green group – conductive members of the periodic table Blue Group – Pro Bowlers Purple Group – Think of a large storage box with a lid

Connection Group for October 27th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Shameless Boldness

Green Group – Metal Element

Blue Group – WNBA Teams

Purple Group – Things with a Trunk

Connection Answer for 27th October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Shameless Courage (Brass, Cheeks, Bile, Nerves)

Green group – metallic elements (copper, gold, nickel, silver)

Blue Group – WNBA teams (Mercury, Sky, Sparks, Liberty)

Purple group – things with trunks (cars, elephants, swimmers, trees)

I remembered that brass is a compound, so I was immediately able to understand the green words. I completely ignored the presence of Mercury, so thankfully it was not a member of this group.

The yellow words were next, as the brass broke free. I did something new for myself while playing this game: I took breaks. I couldn’t figure out the blue or purple clusters, so I tried to clear my head by getting some work done.

Did it help me today? relationship, Not necessary.

I made a trial-and-error attempt to get into the blue group with two mistakes. However, I really should have explored the purple group. In retrospect this connection is not particularly difficult to make. A four year old child could do this.

Still, my winning streak is up to six. There are three more attempts left to match my personal best.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.