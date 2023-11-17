Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Thursday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! Before we get started, I have to make a quick apology. In yesterday’s prompt, I accidentally wrote “flora” instead of “fauna” in reference to animals, so I’m sorry for misleading anyone.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 17th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Dip

Moss

leaves

to encourage

Thank you

yanks

banks

planks

jays

lungs

Respect

Tailor

squat

NATS

warren

Best

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – There is no need to go to the gym for these Green Group – Wrap a Digital Message Blue group – like dew or socks Purple Group – A Group of Betties

Connection Group for November 17th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Body Weight Exercises

Green Group – Email Sign-Off

Blue Group – MLB Teams in Brief

Purple Group – Elizabeth (and an Elizabeth)

Connection Answer for 17th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow group – bodyweight exercises (dips, lunges, planks, squats)

Green Group – Email Sign-off (Best, Cheers, Regards, Thanks)

Blue Group – MLB teams in brief (CARDS, JAYS, NATS, YANKS)

Purple Group – Elizabeth (and an Elizabethan) (Banks, Moss, Taylor, Warren)

It was my first perfect game in days and my 11th consecutive win.

I think this is the first time I’ve been 100% sure that all the groups are correct before making my first guess. So, I decided to try to get the groups in reverse order of difficulty for fun.

My first thought was that Taylor’s presence meant a Swift-related group or perhaps a grouping of the first names of the major artists. Not so, because Warren and Moss caught my eye, leading me to the purple group.

I’m not exactly a baseball fan, but I know enough to recognize the names (or nicknames in this case) of some teams. I was pretty sure it would be the blue group and I was right. I wasn’t sure which group would be green, so I took a guess, but I failed my little mini-game because I got yellow first.

Still, it was the most straightforward game relationship I haven’t seen it in a while. I suspect that it will be extremely difficult to make up for it tomorrow.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.