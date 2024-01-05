Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Thursday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Happy Friday, friends! Just like that, the first weekend of 2024 is almost here.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for January 5th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Child

Adult

Top

Ten

Max

Tease

dozen

Times

rib

couple

braid

Passion

Total

Kiss

score

Height

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Sui, Raz green group – peak Blue Group – Fixed Quantity Purple group – things that a single letter can refer to

Connection Group for January 5th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – teasing playfully

green group – top

Blue group – words for specific quantities

Purple group – what could “x” mean

connection answer for 5th january

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – to tease playfully (joke, kid, rib, tease)

Green Group – Top (Height, Maximum, Peak, Top)

Blue group – words for specific quantities (dozen, gross, pair, score)

Purple group – what can “x” mean (adult, kiss, ten, times)

My total winning streak is up to 11, but today was not a perfect game.

I managed to get each group in order of ascending difficulty. It took a minute to figure out which word came up with KID, RIB and TEASE, because passion is not a word I often use in that context. I was confused about whether to include height or gross with the green, but I got that grouping right on the first try too.

My only mistake today came with the blues. I initially fell into his trap by including TEN instead of PAIR. I didn’t spot the purple connection, but it still took me a second to understand why the “x” could mean adult.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.