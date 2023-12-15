Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Thursday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello, everyone! It’s almost the weekend, and I hope you have some fun plans.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hints for December 15th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Shark

ideal sentence

crab

seal

duck

Quack

flag

crank

Rogue

fall

ill temper

anthem

Bend

Mumble

Danger

clumsy

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – a person with a bad temper green group – fall down Blue group – symbol of a country Purple Group – Trickster

Connection Group for December 15th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Nomads

green group – get less

Blue Group – National Emblem

Purple Group – Thug

Connection Answer for 15th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – gruff (crab, crank, grouch, grump)

Green Group – Bend Down (Crouch, Duck, Squat, Stoop)

Blue group – national symbols (anthem, flag, motto, seal)

Purple group – swindler (swindler, scoundrel, charlatan, shark)

I found today’s puzzle quite easy, so I had no trouble finding the right game. I’ve reached a total of eight consecutive wins.

Despite early appearances to the contrary, there was no group of animal words. I found all four groups in ascending order of difficulty. I have to admit that the purple batch felt just as tough as a normal batch of green. It didn’t give me any pause for thought at all.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.