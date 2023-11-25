Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Friday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Listen! I hope you’re spending this weekend doing things that make you happy, whether it’s spending time with family or friends, or taking care of yourself. I’m a bit under the weather, so I’ll try to relax as much as possible in between while looking for some good deals.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 25th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Channel

96

Number

away

I

volume

hidden

sound

Afternoon

Secret

stingy

amount

Personal

amount

heap

Canal

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – hidden or hidden green group – total Blue group – like a lake or pond Purple group – turn them upside down and you won’t notice the difference

Connection Group for November 25th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Solitude

Green Group – Overall Size

Blue Group – Water Bodies

Purple group – reads the same thing rotated 180°

Connection Answer for 25th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Solitude (Hidden, Private, Remote, Secret)

Green group – total size (amount, number, quantity, volume)

Blue group – water bodies (canals, channels, sounds, straits)

Purple group – reads the same rotated 180° (96, MOW, NOON, SIS)

I am back to winning ways today.

I immediately guessed the green group, but then got a little stuck on the yellow. Somehow I noticed the remote and selected the channel instead, even though it made no sense. Then I corrected my mistake.

I thought the blues was somewhat straightforward, even though I needed to think about it for a while before landing on the right four words. Sound is not a word I typically associate with water. I didn’t figure out the purple connection before sealing my win, but thankfully I didn’t have to.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.