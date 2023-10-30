Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Monday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Monday, October 30

Happy Halloween everyone! I hope you’re making the most of the occasion if you celebrate. If not, I hope you have a great day anyway. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 31st

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Farmer

Daisy

carpenter

Yellow

tulip

game

Tractor

Rose

Coward

life

Purple

gold

Barn

ester

dust

Cock

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – vegetation Green group – probably seen in fields Blue Group – Someone Could Be Behind Your Favorite Horror Movie Purple group – types of outerwear, can

Connection Group for October 31st

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

yellow group – flowers

Green group – seen on a farm

Blue Group – Horror Director

Purple Group – ____ Jacket

Connection Answer for 31st October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Flowers (daisy, rose, tulip, violet)

Green group – seen on a farm (barn, chickens, farmer, tractor)

Blue Group – Horror Directors (Aster, Carpenter, Craven, Wan)

Purple Group – ____ Jacket (Jacket, Life, Sports, Yellow)

A perfect game takes me to nine wins in a row. I believe this is a personal best! Hooray for me.

I came across the yellow words first, helped by the fact that I didn’t know ASTER was even a type of plant. Considering today’s date, I figured something scary must be happening, so the blue group was next (I should really watch eventually mid summer,

From there, the green group was pretty clear, and I was left with the purple words. I didn’t realize that connection before pressing the submit button.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.