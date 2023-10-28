Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Greetings to everyone! I hope you have a wonderful weekend. Let’s make sure we take care of you relationship The sequence is going on. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 29th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

neck

clutch

hatchery

face

hash

fretting

To hatch

Bridge

challenge

disturbance

Body

Worry

Oppose

Garbage

mixture

to face

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Melange Green Group – Protest blue group – offspring Purple Group – Equipment Components

Connection Group for October 29th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Mishmash

green group – go against

blue group – group of offspring

Purple Group – Guitar Parts

Connection Answer for 29th October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Mishmash (hash, jumble, medley, stew)

Green Group – move against (challenge, confront, face, oppose)

Blue group – group of offspring (brood, clutch, hatch, litter)

Purple Group – Guitar Parts (Body, Bridge, Fret, Neck)

Oh, I got seven wins in a row, but only just.

The purple group was the first group I learned about today. I immediately pulled together the words FRET was a catalyst. The green group also didn’t give me any problems.

But then I ran into a hurdle. I was on the right track with the yellow and blue connections from the jump, but couldn’t figure out which words went into which pot.

The clutch disappointed me, as I had never heard of it in terms of offspring. This is the number of eggs a bird lays in each nesting attempt. I didn’t know this (you learn something new every day!), and the medley didn’t fit at all with the other yellow words in my mind. So getting these two groups together was a bit of trial and error, except for a guess.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.