Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Saturday, October 21st

Hello, everyone! I hope you’re making the most of the weekend. I’m glad I finally got a chance to play spider man 2 Take care of some things around your house every now and then. It’s been a nice, quiet weekend for me so far. Anyway, today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for October 22nd

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Jam

lounge

Phulka

Pickle

Bread

a small one

banger

hang

mash

modification

cold

Drain

dam

bop

roast

place

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Take It Easy Green Group – Enjoyable Tracks Blue group – Churchill’s food, probably Purple Group – A Little Disturbing

Connection Group for October 22

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Relax

Green Group – Catchy Song

Blue Group – British Cuisine

Purple Group – Sticky Situation

Connection Answer for 22 October

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Relax (Chill, Hang, Loaf, Lounge)

Green Group – Catchy Songs (Banger, Bop, Groove, Jam)

Blue Group – British Cuisine (Mashes, Roast, Scones, Trifle)

Purple Group – Sticky Situation (Bind, Pickle, Scrape, Spot)

After eight days of losing straight yesterday, I’m back to my winning ways – but only just.

At first I thought I had the purple words, but I guessed wrong three times when there was JAM. Eventually I realized my mistake and switched to green words. After this it became easier to group the purple words together.

After thinking for a few moments, the yellow words came together in my mind again. LOAF was a possible red herring, as I didn’t quite understand the connection between the blue words. I was looking at mash and roast more as a verb, even though I often eat mashed potatoes and sometimes make a roast on a Sunday. In any case, I wrapped things up in blue words with only one life left.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.

PS Saturday’s game proved somewhat controversial. Some readers agreed with my confusion about spam being labeled as an acronym when it is not one. I am interested to know what and how the new York Times Will respond to that controversy.