Happy Sunday, gang! I hope you’re making the most of the weekend. As it turns out, I need a lot more things for my place than I thought, so the Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday sales are putting quite a strain on my credit cards. I’m sure there will be more deals to consider tomorrow. Oh dear.

Anyway, today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 26th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

capital

pulse

Justice

City

ivy

City

to grind

equity

Village

Interest

Little

Cutting

Prime

County

puree

store

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Administrative Region Green Group – Control over kitchen equipment Blue Group – Wall Street Jargon Purple Group – Champions or Bowling would fit here

Connection Group for November 26th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Municipalities

Green Group – Blender Button

Blue Group – Financial Terms

Purple Group – ____ League

Connection Answer for 26th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Municipalities (city, county, town, village)

Green Group – Blender Button (Cut, Grind, Pulse, Puree)

Blue Group – Financial Terms (Capital, Equity, Interest, Stock)

Purple Group – ____ League (IVY, Justice, Little, Premier)

It’s been a few days since my last Perfect game, so it felt good to play one of those again. My total win streak has reached two again.

There is not much drama here at all. I didn’t really see any red herrings (although I think the Capitals could have fallen into the yellow group), so today’s game was pretty straightforward. I found the groups in order of difficulty, which doesn’t happen often. I also removed the purple connection before submitting to the fourth and final group.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.