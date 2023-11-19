Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! I hope you have a great weekend. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 19th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

dawn

May

Grand

step

august

Labor

Walking

Birth

Earth

march

Construction

groundhog

Great

Start

Jump

Royal

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Beginning Green Group – Acclaimed blue group – walking, jogging Purple Group – Special occasion for some

Connection Group for November 19th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Beginning

Green Group – Respected

blue group – walk

Purple Group – ____ days off

Connection Answer for 19th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Beginning (Birth, Creation, Dawn, Beginning)

Green Group – Venerable (August, Grand, Noble, Regal)

Blue group – walking (march, step, step, step)

Purple group – ____ day holidays (Earth, Groundhog, Labor, May)

Yet another perfect game gave me three consecutive wins and my 13th consecutive win overall.

There were some red herrings here as per the months. Since there was no fourth, this was obviously not the way. I picked out the yellow words first, then the blue ones. He was quite straightforward.

I didn’t know about the purple and green groups before starting. However, there are a number of groups into which GROUNDHOG can fit neatly. This was enough of a clue for me to complete the purple group, leaving me with the green group to win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.