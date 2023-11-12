Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Saturday, November 11

Friends! I hope you have a great weekend. Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 12th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

ford

auto

scout

Post

BMW

Grant

Subject

subaru

coach

A type of animal

semi

GM

Honda

Wilson

player

lincoln

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – former US heads of state Green Group – Roles in a Team Blue Group – Auto Brand Purple group – you often see them in the beginning

Connection Group for November 12th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Chairman

Green Group – Sports Professionals

Blue Group – Car Companies

Purple Group – Common Prefix

Connection Answer for 12th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow Group – Presidents (Ford, Grant, Lincoln, Wilson)

Green Group – Sports Professionals (Coaches, GMs, Players, Scouts)

Blue Group – Car Companies (BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Subaru)

Purple Group – Common Prefixes (Auto, Post, Semi, Sub)

I’m not a car person, so you can imagine my reaction when I first looked at Words of the Day. However, after thinking deeply about it, this puzzle was much more straightforward than I expected. In fact, it was my fifth perfect game and sixth consecutive win overall.

I figured out pretty quickly which car brands would probably match, but I got the yellow group first to make sure Ford and Lincoln were out of contention. This made it easier to pull the blue group together.

The greens were next and even though I was tempted to include SUB, I found that group on my first try. That left the purple words to seal things off.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.