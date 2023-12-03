Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! I hope you have a wonderful weekend. I’ve finally gotten over this non-COVID illness that’s been bothering me for over a week, so I’ll be spending most of the day sorting out the Black Friday orders I haven’t sorted out yet. My apartment will look much nicer when it’s all finished.

Anyway, today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for December 3rd

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

Add

sound

Fire

Water

acoustic

gas

pump

Couple

Hitch

heard

electric

amp

cable

tie

Publicity

Hearing

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Regular Utility Costs Green group – associated with what your ears are related to Blue Group – Hook Up Purple Group – Move the Crowd

Connection Group for December 3rd

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Monthly Bill

Green group – related to sound/hearing

Blue Group – Connect

Purple Group – Upbeat, with “Up”

Connection Answer for 3rd December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – monthly bills (cable, electricity, gas, water)

Green group – related to sound/hearing (acoustic, auditory, auditory, sonic)

Blue Group – Connect (Couple, Hitch, Link, Tie)

Purple group – excited, with “up” (amp, fire, hype, pump)

I missed playing a perfect game today, but I will get my ninth win in a row.

Despite Link and Sonic appearing in the top left spots and getting me excited about a potential group of video game characters, nothing else made sense with them. I looked at the green group first. I tackled the purple words next, but there were a few errors as I included GAS (as in “gas up”) for a few guesses before finding the correct combination.

Again, a mistake with the blues. uh oh. Including cable in my first estimate here left me with one life left. Thankfully, I identified where CABLE would fit with the yellow words. This allowed me to complete green, then yellow groups and keep my pace. Oops.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.