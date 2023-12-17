Find the link between the words to win today’s connection game getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hello, everyone! I hope you have a wonderful weekend. I went to see my first Premier League game yesterday, so it’s one on the bucket list.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for December 17th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

pages

Sticks

Edge

Stone

Coal

Bone

Vein

save

Courage

Carrot

gather

Business

Ice

hiding place

Girl

Bile

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – set aside for future Green Group – Courage Blue group – components of a fun winter composition Purple Group – Interesting Facts

Connection Group for December 17th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – reserved for later

Green group – courage, figuratively

Blue Cluster – Used to make a snowman

Purple Group – Weird ____

Connection Answer for 17th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – reserved for later (bank, save, stash, store)

Green group – boldness, metaphorically (bile, intestines, nerves, stones)

Blue group – used to make snowmen (carrots, coal, ice, sticks)

Purple Group – Strange ____ (Bone, Business, Girl, Emeralds)

No perfect game, but my total winning streak is up to 10.

I very quickly cottoned on the green and then the yellow, so it was a good start. However, perhaps due to the jetlag setting, I didn’t know much about blue or purple.

I first thought there might have been a show prefix (as in showgirl and showbusiness), but no other words made sense with it. Thankfully, I was able to claw my way to victory thanks to a trial and error approach. I got blue, and that left me with purple. It’s not the prettiest victory, but I’ll take it.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.