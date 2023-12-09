Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game getty

Are you looking for Saturday Connection clues and answers? You can find them here:

Hey everyone! I hope you have a great weekend.

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for December 10th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

spring

Air

spiral

Edge

Air

arch

mouth

snap

leap

Bed

turn

cinch

Picnic

Wire

bound

delta

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – elements of a large stream of water Green Group – Piece of Cake blue group – join together purple group –

Connection Group for December 10th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – parts of a river

Green group – something is easy to do

blue group – wrap in a circle

Purple Group – Jump In The Air

Connection Answer for 10th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – parts of the river (bank, bed, delta, estuary)

Green Group – Something easy to do (Breeze, Cinch, Picnic, Snap)

Blue group – wrap in a circle (COIL, SPIRAL, TWIST, WIND)

Purple Group – Jump in the Air (Bound, Leap, Spring, Vault)

My second consecutive perfect game takes me to three wins in a row.

I had some idea of ​​what was going on, but I figured I’d start with the most obvious group, the greenery. The yellow group was also straight.

Before I could figure out the latter group, the blue and purple gave me pause. This created sadness about the victory. None of the red herrings disappointed me, so this was a pretty easy win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Monday’s game.