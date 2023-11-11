Today’s ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Saturday, November 11

Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Looking for Friday Connections hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Friday, November 10

Friends! I’m rushing to attend some of the biggest games of 2023 ahead of my year-end coverage and, for the first time in my life, I’m in a Final Fantasy game. So, I’ll spend most of my weekend playing Final Fantasy XVI. Hope you’re making the most of the weekend too!

Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for November 11th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

kick

ball

Boom

room

Small

Signal

Excessive

blast

dolly

grasp

life

lights

riot

tripod

Thin

Lens

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – not enough Green Group – A Joyful Affair Blue Group – Scorsese’s Tools Purple group – instructions to get something

Connection Group for November 11th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – rare/absent

Green Group – Fun Time

Blue Group – Film Production Equipment

Purple Group – “Get a ____!”

Connection Answers for 11th November

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s connections are…

Yellow group – sparse/lack (light, small, spare, thin)

Green Group – Fun Time (Ball, Blast, Kick, Riot)

Blue Group – Filmmaking Equipment (Boom, Dolly, Lens, tripod)

Purple Group – “Get a ____!” (clue, catch, life, room)

I’m not sure I’ve ever had four perfect games in a row before, so I’m happy with that. My total winning streak is up to five games.

I found the groups in almost the reverse order. Three of the four purple words were placed together in the center of the grid, so that connection stood out to me. The blue group was next. I took a gamble here, because light could have been one of four words. Getting those two groups helped me get first yellow and then green words to get another win.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.