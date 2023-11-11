Today’s ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Saturday, November 11
Friends! I’m rushing to attend some of the biggest games of 2023 ahead of my year-end coverage and, for the first time in my life, I’m in a Final Fantasy game. So, I’ll spend most of my weekend playing Final Fantasy XVI. Hope you’re making the most of the weekend too!
Today’s relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.
how to play connections
In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.
There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.
Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to detect, blue and green fall in between, and the purple group is usually the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.
Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.
If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.
Connection Hint for November 11th
Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.
Today’s 16 words are:
- kick
- ball
- Boom
- room
- Small
- Signal
- Excessive
- blast
- dolly
- grasp
- life
- lights
- riot
- tripod
- Thin
- Lens
And the clues for today’s groups are:
- Yellow group – not enough
- Green Group – A Joyful Affair
- Blue Group – Scorsese’s Tools
- Purple group – instructions to get something
Connection Group for November 11th
Need some extra help?
Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.
Today’s groups are…
- Yellow group – rare/absent
- Green Group – Fun Time
- Blue Group – Film Production Equipment
- Purple Group – “Get a ____!”
Connection Answers for 11th November
spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.
This is your final warning!
Today’s connections are…
- Yellow group – sparse/lack (light, small, spare, thin)
- Green Group – Fun Time (Ball, Blast, Kick, Riot)
- Blue Group – Filmmaking Equipment (Boom, Dolly, Lens, tripod)
- Purple Group – “Get a ____!” (clue, catch, life, room)
I’m not sure I’ve ever had four perfect games in a row before, so I’m happy with that. My total winning streak is up to five games.
I found the groups in almost the reverse order. Three of the four purple words were placed together in the center of the grid, so that connection stood out to me. The blue group was next. I took a gamble here, because light could have been one of four words. Getting those two groups helped me get first yellow and then green words to get another win.
That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.