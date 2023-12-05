A savings account is an important tool in any financial workbook. While a high-yield savings account is a safe place to grow your emergency fund, sinking fund or other short-term savings goal, a competitive annual percentage yield, or APY, can help you reach your money goals sooner.

PM Images/Getty Images

Right now, the best savings accounts earn more than 5% APY, which is significantly higher than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s national average of 0.46%.

Rates remain high in line with the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates steady at its November 1 meeting. But with the next Fed meeting only a week away, it’s unlikely rates will rise dramatically any time soon.

Experts recommend comparing rates before opening a savings account to get the best possible APY. You can enter your information below to see rates from CNET partners in your area.

Today’s Best Savings Rates

Here are some of the top savings account APYs available right now:

*APY as of December 5, 2023, based on banks we track at CNET.

Savings rates remain high until next week’s Fed meeting

Banks generally base their savings rates on the federal funds rate. This is the rate set by the Fed that determines how much banks charge each other to borrow and lend money. When the federal funds rate rises, banks pass this increase on to customers in the form of higher interest rates on consumer products such as credit cards, loans, and savings accounts. Banks also raise savings rates to attract new customers to remain competitive and boost their cash flow.

The Fed has raised rates 11 times through March 2022 to fight inflation. But it has kept rates steady in its last two meetings, keeping savings rates high. Here are their positions compared to last week:

CNET Average Savings APY* Weekly Changes** fdic average 4.86% no change 0.46%

*APY till December 5, 2023. Based on the banks we track at CNET.

**Percentage increase/decrease from November 28, 2023 to December 3, 2023.

Top Reasons You Should Open a High-Yield Savings Account Now

High-yield savings accounts typically offer higher APYs than traditional savings accounts. Many HYSAs are offered by online-only banks, many of which have lower overhead costs than traditional banks that have physical locations to maintain. They pass these savings on to customers through competitive APY and other benefits.

Here are the things that make HYSAs unique:

Higher Rates: HYSAs often have APYs 10 times (or more) than the national FDIC average of 0.46%.

HYSAs often have APYs 10 times (or more) than the national FDIC average of 0.46%. Low or no fees: Monthly maintenance fees can drain your savings. Many online banks may charge low or no fees due to their low operating costs.

Monthly maintenance fees can drain your savings. Many online banks may charge low or no fees due to their low operating costs. Liquidity: You can access the money in your HYSA at any time without penalty (as long as you keep in mind any withdrawal limits). CDs, another popular savings product, charge a penalty if you withdraw funds before the end of the term.

You can access the money in your HYSA at any time without penalty (as long as you keep in mind any withdrawal limits). CDs, another popular savings product, charge a penalty if you withdraw funds before the end of the term. Accessibility: If you open a HYSA at an online bank, you’ll enjoy 24/7 access to the account through their mobile app. You may also have multiple customer service options, including phone, online chat, and secure messaging.

If you open a HYSA at an online bank, you’ll enjoy 24/7 access to the account through their mobile app. You may also have multiple customer service options, including phone, online chat, and secure messaging. low risk: If HYSAs are held in an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union, they are protected by federal deposit insurance. This means your money is safe up to $250,000 per account holder, per account type.

If you already have a savings account and you’re earning less than 1% from it — some big banks offer up to 0.01% APY — you don’t have to close your existing account to enjoy the higher rates. Is. Instead, you can open a new account with an online bank in minutes and set up a recurring transfer or direct deposit to start funding it.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Right Savings Account

Apart from APY, you should also consider the following things when comparing savings accounts:

Minimum Deposit: Some HYSAs require a minimum amount to open an account – typically, $25 to $100. Others do not need anything. Knowing how much you have to deposit initially can help you narrow down your options.

Some HYSAs require a minimum amount to open an account – typically, $25 to $100. Others do not need anything. Knowing how much you have to deposit initially can help you narrow down your options. Monthly Pass: Avoid unnecessary fees by looking for a bank that has low or no fees.

Avoid unnecessary fees by looking for a bank that has low or no fees. Accessibility: If personal banking is important to you, look for a bank with physical branches. If you’re comfortable managing your money digitally, look for an online bank with a user-friendly app that has all the features you need.

If personal banking is important to you, look for a bank with physical branches. If you’re comfortable managing your money digitally, look for an online bank with a user-friendly app that has all the features you need. Withdrawal Limit: Some banks charge additional withdrawal fees if you make more than six monthly withdrawals. If you think you might need to earn more, consider a bank without this limit.

Some banks charge additional withdrawal fees if you make more than six monthly withdrawals. If you think you might need to earn more, consider a bank without this limit. Federal Deposit Insurance: To keep your money safe, choose a bank that belongs to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or a credit union that belongs to the National Credit Union Administration.

To keep your money safe, choose a bank that belongs to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or a credit union that belongs to the National Credit Union Administration. customer service: If a problem arises with your account, you want a bank that is responsive and offers convenient support options. Read customer reviews online to see what current customers think about their experiences.

Methodology

CNET reviewed savings accounts at more than 50 traditional and online banks, credit unions and financial institutions with services nationwide. Each account received a score between one (lowest) and five (highest). All savings accounts listed here are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the National Credit Union Administration up to $250,000 per person, per account category, per institution.

CNET evaluates the best savings accounts with a set of established criteria that compare annual percentage yield, monthly fees, minimum deposits or balances and access to physical branches. None of the banks on our list charge monthly maintenance fees. An account will rank higher if it provides any of the following benefits:

account bonus

Automatic Savings Features

Money Management Consulting/Coaching Services

cash deposit

ATM discounts for extensive ATM network and/or out-of-network ATM use

If an account doesn’t have a professional-looking website or doesn’t offer an ATM card, or if it has restrictive residency requirements or charges fees for exceeding monthly transaction limits, it will rank lower.

Researched on savings accounts

Alliant Credit Union, Ally, Amerant, America First FCU, American Express, Apple Federal Credit Union, Bank of America, BankPurely, Barclays, Basque Bank, Belco Credit Union, Bethpage, BMO Alto, BMO Harris, Bradt Savings, Capital One, Chase , CIBC Bank, CIT Bank, Citizens, Citizens Bank, Community Wide Federal Credit Union, Conexus Credit Union, Consumer Credit Union, Discover, Dollar Savings Direct, First Internet Bank of Indiana, Forebright, Laurel Road, LendingClub, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, My Banking Direct, NewTek Bank, Panacea Financial, PenFed Credit Union, PNC, Popular Bank, Quantic Bank, RBMax, Rising Bank, SoFi, Synchrony, TAB Bank, TIAA Bank, US Bank, UFB Direct, Upgrade Premier, Vero, Wells Fargo

Recommended Articles

Best Savings Accounts for December 2023

Best Savings Accounts for December 2023

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for December 2023

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for December 2023

Savings rates are rising beyond 5% APY

Savings rates are rising beyond 5% APY

Earn more than 5% APY with these savings accounts and CDs

Earn more than 5% APY with these savings accounts and CDs

Source: www.bing.com