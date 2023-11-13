If you want to earn a guaranteed return on your savings no matter what happens in the economy, certificates of deposit can be a great option. CDs lock in your rate when you open an account, and some of the best CDs right now boast annual percentage yields of 5.5% or more. That’s nearly three times the FDIC’s top national average.

But the high rates won’t last forever – some are already on the decline. And experts expect this trend to continue in the coming months.

So, if you’re considering opening a CD, you’ll want to act now before your earning potential is diminished.

Today’s Best CD Rates

Here’s a look at some of the best CD rates available right now and how much you could make if you deposited $5,000 today.

How long will CD rates stay high?

The federal funds rate, which determines how much banks charge to lend and borrow money, affects CD and savings account rates. When the Federal Reserve adjusts this rate periodically to stimulate the economy, banks adjust their rates accordingly.

The Fed has raised rates regularly through March 2022 to combat persistently high inflation, and CD rates have risen steadily as a result. And while the central bank has decided to hold off on raising rates during its last two meetings, CD rates remain high.

Here are the top CD rates we currently track at CNET, compared to average national rates:

Duration CNET Average APY* Average FDIC Rate 6 months 4.88% 1.39% 1 year 5.28% 1.79% 3 years 4.35% 1.38% 5 years 4.11% 1.38%

That said, many experts expect CD rates to begin falling in mid-2024 – and possibly sooner depending on the Fed’s next move. Now is a good time to open a CD and lock in an APY while rates are still high. For example, just last week, Rising Bank reduced its one-year CDs by 0.10%, and CFG Bank reduced the rates on its one-, three- and five-year CDs by 0.15%.

While we track the top banks to compile our CNET averages, some banks are offering even higher rates for less common CD terms. But they may also come with strict requirements.

For example, CNET Expert Reviews board member Bernadette Joy recently fixed a 6.15% APY on an 11-month CD from Truliant Federal Credit Union. However, it required a minimum deposit of $5,000, which may be out of reach for some savers. Many of the CDs on our list here require minimum deposits of $1,000 or less.

You can earn even more with Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union’s special 12-month share certificate – a savings option similar to a CD that is offered by credit unions. Open this certificate until November 30, 2023, and you’ll earn 6.183%. However, you must be a member of the credit union to qualify, and membership is limited to specific areas of Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

If you do your homework, you may be able to find a CD with a 6% APY or higher that you qualify for. But it’s important to read the fine print on any CD you’re considering to make sure the rate is worth any potential deal. For example, if the term doesn’t fit your savings time frame, you may need to withdraw funds before the term ends, leading to early withdrawal penalties, which could eat up your earnings. .

How to choose the right CD for you?

When considering your CD options, the APY is just one factor you should consider. You should also keep in mind:

When you need money: Most banks charge an early withdrawal penalty if you withdraw your money before the CD term ends. This may affect your interest income. So, make sure to choose a term that suits your savings needs.

Most banks charge an early withdrawal penalty if you withdraw your money before the CD term ends. This may affect your interest income. So, make sure to choose a term that suits your savings needs. Minimum Deposit: Some CDs require a certain amount to open an account – typically, $500 to $1,000 – while others have no minimum deposit requirements. Depending on how much money you have to put into a CD may affect which account is best for you.

Some CDs require a certain amount to open an account – typically, $500 to $1,000 – while others have no minimum deposit requirements. Depending on how much money you have to put into a CD may affect which account is best for you. Monthly Pass: Many online banks do not charge maintenance fees. They have lower overhead costs than banks with physical branches, and they are able to pass these savings on to consumers in the form of higher rates and lower fees. Still, be sure to read the fine print of any account you’re considering as fees can devastate your balance.

Many online banks do not charge maintenance fees. They have lower overhead costs than banks with physical branches, and they are able to pass these savings on to consumers in the form of higher rates and lower fees. Still, be sure to read the fine print of any account you’re considering as fees can devastate your balance. Federal Deposit Insurance: Accounts at FDIC-insured banks or NCUA-insured credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per individual, per institution, if the bank fails. To ensure that your money is safe, make sure the institution you are considering is an FDIC or NCUA member.

Methodology

CNET reviews CD rates based on the latest APY information from issuer websites. We evaluated CD rates from over 50 banks, credit unions and finance companies. We evaluate CDs based on APY, product offering, accessibility and customer service.

Current banks included in CNET’s weekly CD averages are: Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, American Express National Bank, Barclays, Basque Bank, Bradt Savings, Capital One, CFG Bank, CIT, Fulbright, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, MYSB Direct, Quantic , Rising Bank, Synchrony, EverBank, Popular Bank, First Internet Bank of Indiana, America First Federal Credit Union, CommunityWide Federal Credit Union, Discover, Bethpage, BMO Alto, Limelight Bank, First National Bank of America, Conexus Credit Union.

