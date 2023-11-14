Today in Crypto: SC Ventures’ Platform to Enable Tokenized Singapore Dollar Government Bond Fund for the First Time, Pundi X Unveils ‘Pay via Email’ Feature

Source: AdobeStock/Alex Yeung

Get your daily, recap of crypto and blockchain-related news – check out the stories that flew under the radar of today’s news.

SC VenturesThe innovation, fintech investment, and venture arm of the banking giant standard Charteredannounced the launch of liberaA tokenization platform that will enable the creation of tokens for the first time Singapore-dollar government bond fund For accredited investors, in partnership Fundbridge Capital, Libera’s partners include fireblocks, Faiz Via straightsx, Chainalysis, CheckAnd let’s bloom, According to the announcement, this is the first time that a Singapore-dollar government bond will be offered in token format, and the fund will also be rated by an international credit rating agency. FundBridge Capital holds a Capital Markets Services License and is regulated to conduct fund management activities Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The fund will be a traditional government bond fund, and FundBridge will buy out investors and otherwise manage the fund. Fund units are represented as tokens, which involve the creation of native digital fund units on distributed ledgers through the technology platform created by Libera. Vistara The press release said he will serve as fund administrator.

Blockchain-based point-of-sale solutions developer pundi x announced ‘Pay via Email’ feature on its Web3-empowered XPOS point-of-sale platform. The announcement said that in addition to simplifying payments, the feature offers a series of benefits that aim to reshape the way customers interact with crypto in physical outlets. Paying via email allows customers to make payments using their email address, eliminating the complexity of operating their hardware wallet onsite. It also offers customers the option to ‘Pay Later at Home’ using their preferred wallet. Additionally, it enables merchants to issue invoices through XPOS for online payments. Payment via email is accessible to users around the world. This feature will be unveiled at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

Aave Companies announced Mainnet launch of social layer for Web3 Lens Protocol V2, All app and Lens V1 profiles have been migrated to V2, including 11 million social connections and over 34 million social interactions. The team said that the launch of Lens V2 (still in beta) empowers builders to participate in an open, decentralized and collaborative ecosystem and added that: “The launch of Lens V2 will polygon The mainnet brings Web3-native social primitives that function independently, empowering builders to choose to build social experiences out of these or integrate Web3-powered experiences into existing apps of any type.’ Initially unveiled in July 2023, V2 introduces advanced composability, upgrades and enhancements that enable developers to create new social experiences and monetize faster, it said.

to celebrate north american National Hockey League (NHL) In the career of Hall of Famer Bobby Orr, Orr has been collaborating with mixed media artist Paul Gerben and pastel network To unveil the Bobby Orr collection. According to the announcement, the collection is made possible by Pestle Network smartmint, a no-code tool streamlining the creation, management, and minting of digital collectibles. SmartMint ensures the storage of non-fungible token (NFT) metadata and is compatible with various blockchains, such as Ethereum, solanaAnd Binance Smart Chain, Special drops of this collection give holders access to experiences such as 1:1 video calls, attending an NHL game with Orr, signed memorabilia and merchandise, and special edition physical copies. The first presentation of the collection includes 1,444 unique digital NHL trading cards, to be followed by a series of limited edition digital and physical releases.

bitcoin mining company bitdeer announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, reporting that its total revenue was $87.3 million compared to $76.6 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the increase generated from the company’s self-mining business. There was an increase in revenue. Self-mining increases the hash rate and increases Bitcoin (BTC) production. Net loss was $1.8 million compared to $22.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to share-based payment expenses of $12.3 million. Adjusted profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $10.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.0 million, compared to $8.7 million in Q3 2022. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 were $134.5 million.

Source: cryptonews.com