Today in Crypto: Hackers Stole $1.41 Billion YTD and $22.2 Million in October, Google Cloud Launches Solana Network Dataset on BigQuery

Source: AdobeStock/Miscellaneous Photography

Get your daily, recap of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – check out the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news.

,

Bug Bounty and Security Services Forum Immunefi Published its ‘Crypto Losses in October 2023 Report’, which found that $1,410,669,002 was lost to hacks and fraud in 292 specific incidents from January to October in 2023. It lost $22,193,496 in October alone, with chains most targeted bnb chain (45.8%) and Ethereum (37.5%), representing 83.3% of all targeted chains. Hacks remain the leading cause of loss ($16.4 million, or 73.7%) compared to fraud ($5.9 million, or 26.3%). The report notes that DeFi was the main target of exploits in October, while CeFi has not seen a single major exploit.

Published its ‘Crypto Losses in October 2023 Report’, which found that $1,410,669,002 was lost to hacks and fraud in 292 specific incidents from January to October in 2023. It lost $22,193,496 in October alone, with chains most targeted (45.8%) and (37.5%), representing 83.3% of all targeted chains. Hacks remain the leading cause of loss ($16.4 million, or 73.7%) compared to fraud ($5.9 million, or 26.3%). The report notes that DeFi was the main target of exploits in October, while CeFi has not seen a single major exploit. Crypto-Powered Privacy Solutions Nim Technologies partnered with near the foundation To bring end-to-end encryption and metadata privacy protections to Layer-1 blockchains near, To encrypt and cover traffic throughout the ecosystem, Nym Mixnet will be integrated into the NEAR ecosystem, thus providing privacy to all traffic transmitted across the blockchain – allowing users to invest in NFTs, DeFi protocols and cryptoassets while remaining safe from malicious actors. Will be able to access Dapps. Like cyber criminals, it said. “By hiding off-chain metadata traffic, not only is transaction data protected in transit, but it also makes it more difficult for adversaries to anonymize users through their public IP addresses,” the announcement said. “

google cloud has officially launched solana network dataset on bigquery , Google’s data warehouse, gives consumers, enterprises, and developers instant access to complex insights about everything that happens on the Solana network, accelerating the project-building process on this blockchain. According to the announcement, “By leveraging big table Together with BigQuery, Google’s distributed data storage service, the Solana ecosystem is able to provide transparent and secure access to archival data from the Solana network through Google Cloud.

has officially launched network dataset on , Google’s data warehouse, gives consumers, enterprises, and developers instant access to complex insights about everything that happens on the Solana network, accelerating the project-building process on this blockchain. According to the announcement, “By leveraging Together with BigQuery, Google’s distributed data storage service, the Solana ecosystem is able to provide transparent and secure access to archival data from the Solana network through Google Cloud. landslide announced it IBC connection to avalanche, According to the press release, Interchain Foundation (ICF) introduced Landslide, the team that developed Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) Avalanche Lighting customer. It says it “paves the way for seamless interoperability between Avalanche, Cosmos Hub, and over 100 other IBC-enabled series. It added that the initiative is set to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem by enabling IBC-compliant dapps to run seamlessly on the Avalanche network. Landslide is launching its incentivized testnet on November 1st.

Tether Holdings Limited Published its assurance opinion for the third quarter of 2023, which it said shows the “highest percentage ever recorded” of its reserves held in cash and cash equivalents, at 85.7%, the vast majority of which is in the US. T-bills account for $72.6 billion. Both direct and indirect exposure. Additionally, the report highlights a decrease in the volume of secured loans granted by Tether, with over $330 million dollars; Quarterly returns from cash and cash equivalent investments approach $1 billion; And a total of more than $800 million (about $670 million this quarter) has been invested in industry-related research areas since the beginning of the year.

Popular Tea Shop boba friends has partnered with hangCustomer relationship-building platform that led a $16 million Series A IdealTo launch a loyalty program operated by solana Blockchain, with a gamified, technology-forward twist: Boba Guy’s Passport. The loyalty program will launch on November 24 at all 26 Boba Guys locations. The press release states that the Boba Guys Passport is a new way for customers to engage and earn, allowing members to earn points with each purchase, which then unlocks specials and upgrades. mystery boxes.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com