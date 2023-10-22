Toby Locke’s MK Dons player ratings after defeat to Accrington Stanley

There was little to see in the match between the Dons and Accrington as Mike Williamson tried to impose his style of football in his first game in charge of the MK1 side (Photo: Lewis Storey)

Sean Whalley scored the only goal of the game in an encounter with precious few chances. While Mo Aissa had a few scenes in the first half he should have done better with, neither side really managed much in front of goal, with Whalley’s 31st-minute strike ultimately making the difference.

The result sees the Dons drop to 18th in League Two, now sitting ninth without a win in the division.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Wham Stadium.

There were some good saves in both halves to keep Accrington at bay. Played a lot more with his feet so far than in the early season (Photo: Jane Russell)

Struggled with distribution for much of the game, with poor and inaccurate passing throughout the afternoon (Photo: Jane Russell)

Solid return at center back after the ban. Although the Dons didn’t get much of a chance to link up the precious few strikes, they did create one good chance for Dean in the first half (Photo: Jane Russell)

Not many were able to get on with the New Zealand international again as they kept powerful striker Josh Andrews quiet all afternoon (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPX Ltd)

A quiet afternoon for the wing-backs, especially in the second half (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX Ltd)

Like Tomlinson on the opposite flank, he performed well but settled down in the second half (Photo: Jane Russell)

Safe enough in the center of the park, but Stanley’s insistence did not allow him to get the event he wanted (Photo: Jane Russell)

As usual, full of running, but with much less impact (Photo: Jane Russell)

Saw the ball a lot but couldn’t do anything with it. Often the ball was thrown away and looked on enthusiastically (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX Ltd)

Covered a lot of ground and dropped deep to collect the ball but it brought no joy. Came close in the second half with a pot-shot that hit the outside of the net (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPX Ltd)

Had two good chances in the first half, one hitting the bar and the other firing wide when he should have done better. Was out limping in the second half (Photo: Jane Russell)

A new engine was added to midfield for the final stages of the game (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX Ltd)

Not much was added to the front line after Dean was replaced (Photo: Jane Russell)

Showed some initial enthusiasm to get hold of the ball but it quickly fizzled out (Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX Ltd)

