Toast Stock: Innovation to Power Growth (NYSE:TOST)

In March, I wrote that Toast (NYSE:TOST) was one of the best growth stocks, serving a big market with a long runway for growth. I followed up in September by saying that the stock’s recent declines seemed too extreme. The stock has continued to fluctuate since then, and is down about -6% since my initial article. Let’s take a look at the name and its most recent earnings, which it reported last month.

As a quick refresher, TOST is a full-service SaaS platform for the restaurant industry. Its Toast POS system, which integrates point-of-sale functions and payment processing, is designed specifically for restaurants and is the centerpiece of its offerings. However, it also has several other restaurant specific modules, including marketing and loyalty, digital ordering and delivery, invoicing, supply chain, and accounting.

In its most recent quarter, TOST’s revenue increased 37% to $1.03 billion. This was in line with analysts’ estimates.

Subscription revenue increased 46% to $130 million, while hardware revenue increased 26% to $34 million. Fintech solutions revenue increased 36% to $856 million. Meanwhile, fintech gross profit rose 36% to $182 million from $134 million.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is gross profit and subscription revenue paid on an annual basis, increased 44% to $1.22 billion.

Gross payment volume (GPV) jumped 34% to $33.7 billion. The percentage of locations using 6 or more modules was 43%, flat sequentially and up from 39% a year ago. The company added more than 6,500 new resulting locations in the quarter, bringing the total to nearly 99,000. Year over year, it added 34% more new locations.

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $35 million, up from a loss of $19 million a year earlier. TOST generated $47 million in operating cash flow and $33 million in FCF in the quarter. The company owned $71 million in stock during the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, TOST ended the quarter with $1.03 billion in cash and marketable securities and no debt.

The company recently introduced several new modules in the market, including Toast Now, toast and catering online ordering for cafes and bakeries. Toast Now is an app that gives real-time insight into performance data, so operators can quickly adjust things like kitchen volume and menus. Meanwhile, its café and bakery product is designed for the unique atmosphere of these types of establishments.

Looking ahead, TOST forecasts Q4 revenue to be between $1.0-1.03 billion. It is looking for adjusted EBITDA between $5-15 million.

For the full year, the company raised its revenue guidance to $3.83-3.86 billion, up from the prior outlook of $3.81-3.87 billion. It estimates adjusted EBITDA in 2023 will be between $38-48 million, up from the prior view of $15-35 million.

The company said it saw a slight slowdown in same-store transactions at the end of the third quarter. It noted that trends have remained stable since then, and it expects GPV to remain at current levels in Q4 and GPV per processing locations to decline year over year. At the UBS conference in late November the company said trends remained stable and GPV per location had stabilised.

On its third quarter earnings call, CFO Elena Gomez said:

“The guidance you’re seeing for the remainder of the year really reflects the macro we talked about, so GPV per location is coming down. Particularly in September, as we start to see that trend continue into October. And so our guidance reflects the role of macro. But zooming out, the momentum in the business that we’re exiting the year into Q4 still remains healthy, regardless of the macro. So when we think about the next year, if I put some color on it, we are growing healthy. We have a great operating leverage story. So as we enter 2024, we will move forward with the same discipline, focus on growth and also focus on cost discipline. And we have delivered healthy growth as well as operating profits of over $160 million a year. So we’re really proud of that. So regardless of macro, certainly, we’re paying attention to it, but that doesn’t change this management team’s feeling about the opportunity ahead of us. I think one thing I would say is that we obviously continue to invest in the core business, but we’ve also got some investment in some of our emerging businesses, which will really help us grow. Long Term Evolution.”

Since its IPO, TOST has had a history of exceeding revenue estimates, so when it reported only in-line revenue, the stock was shocked. Overall, the company is still growing rapidly, albeit in a slightly more disciplined manner, generating positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. That said, it appears there’s some fat it can still cut. Although its earnings grew less than its revenue, its S&M and G&A costs increased significantly in the quarter, so the company may still be looking to keep those costs more under control.

Overall, the standalone quarter was solid, but investors were probably not used to it given the company’s past history of blowing away estimates. TOST is still doing a good job of growing its restaurant base, but as a payments processor it has benefited from restaurant price inflation and higher bills, and that is likely to decline.

In my view, the best way to value TOST based on how it reports revenue is as a multiple of its membership revenue and net fintech revenue (fintech gross profit). Based on its revenue guidance and results through the first nine months of the year, it appears that the company is on track to generate approximately $1.2 billion in subscription and net fintech revenues by 2023, which I previously estimated. On that basis, it trades at around 6.1x its subscription and net fintech revenues.

However, I’m going to lower my 2024 growth expectations from 30% to 27%, giving you $1.52 billion in 2024 subscriptions and net fintech revenues. On that basis, it trades at 4.8x.

As I’ve discussed in the past with SaaS names, when they’re growing in the 20% range these stocks often command 10x multiples EV/revenue multiples. While the net gross profit of the transaction may be a little more unpredictable, it is still a fairly predictable, high-value revenue stream.

At an 8-10x multiple, which seems reasonable given its growth, balance sheet and cash flows, TOST would be valued at between $25-30.

Beyond the numbers, TOST is constantly innovating, which has been one of the big keys to its success. The 20% adoption of ToastNow after the first week of launch is impressive and shows that the company is creating products that are meeting the needs of the restaurant industry.

Among investors, there is always a lot of discussion about competition, and there is no doubt that this space is competitive. The Block (SQ) is focusing more on the space with Square for restaurants, while PAR Technology (PAR) won a big deal to provide its Brink POS to Burger King in October. In particular, TOST has been more SMB oriented, and selling to enterprise restaurants has its own challenges, such as longer sales cycles, increased complexities, and very high power customers.

With around 10% US market share, TOST still has a long runway in this fragmented market, and innovation and better product offerings will only help it capture a fair share of this market. It has some of the best technology and offerings in the field, which is why it has grown so fast. Ultimately, however, I think this space should start to see some consolidation, which will probably be good for all players involved.

While being out of favor, I think TOST is an attractive value growth stock. I continue to give it a “Buy” rating with a $25 price target.

