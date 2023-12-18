To trade Fed's pivot, Wall Street turns to short-dated debt

(Bloomberg) — The best way for the Federal Reserve to play a role in the direction of monetary easing is to load up on shorter maturity debt that still offers yields above 4%.

This is the broad sentiment in the Treasury market as the Fed – with inflation declining – is poised to lower rates and support a soft landing. Meanwhile, there is new reason to shift a portion of the nearly $6 trillion held in money-market mutual funds into Treasury notes as investors fear rates on investments like cash could soon fall.

Add to this a strong belief that the economy can avoid a recession that was once seen as almost inevitable, and investors’ lack of appetite for long-term securities as they expect the yield curve to bend to its more typical upper limit. Will be back on the slope. The consensus on Wall Street is clear: The two-year Treasury is the sweet spot on the yield curve, offering an attractive yield of about 4.4% that is higher than any other maturity.

“The Fed gave us their 2024, 2025 expectations of where rates will go and they will go low,” said Lindsey Rosner, portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Investors should aim for “a mix of two and five,” he said, because “outside the curve is not where we see much value.”

The performance of long-term debt is bound to deteriorate, as traders seek compensation for the additional risk inherent in these securities. Among their concerns: the continued attack on funding the persistently high US government deficit, as well as reducing the risk that inflation will rise again next year.

Taking a look at the yield curve it is easy to understand why the two-year note is attractive. It first reversed this cycle a year and a half ago, resulting in long-term rates trading below short-term debt. A large group of investors are betting that it will return to a more normal pattern sometime next year. Currently, the yield on a 10-year note is about 50 basis points lower than that of a debt with a two-year maturity. As recently as July, the gap was more than 100 basis points.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents to Bloomberg’s Instant Markets Live Pulse survey after the Fed meeting predicted the curve will turn positive sometime in the second half of 2024 or later. Meanwhile, 8% said it would happen in the first quarter and 24% said it would happen in the second quarter.

Big investors including Jeffrey Gundlach at DoubleLine Capital LP, Bill Gross – the former bond king of Pacific Investment Management Co. – and billionaire investor Bill Ackman predict that the curve will deflate. Gundlach says US 10-year yields will fall to as low as 3% next year, while Gross and Ackman believe a positive slope could emerge by the end of 2024.

Fed policymakers decided on Wednesday not to make any further interest rate hikes and left the target range between 5.25% and 5.5%. Officials’ quarterly projections also showed a 75 basis point cut next year, with the federal funds rate falling to 3.6% by the end of 2025. From there, it will drop to 2.9% after a year.

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC is among the investors already preparing. “The cash is very good and you should have been able to move on from it,” said portfolio manager Jack McIntyre. He prefers to “bypass the 2 years and buy another 5 years” because there is some risk as to whether “the Fed is going to make a soft landing.”

The sudden turn in the bond market has highlighted the feeling that 5% Treasury yields – as seen in October – were too good to pass up, leading to a rally for many fixed income funds that was just a short time ago. Were expecting another poor performance this year. The Bloomberg Treasury Index is up 3.5% this year through Dec. 15, after falling an unprecedented 12.5% ​​last year and 2.3% in 2021.

However, bearish players lost out, a trend highlighted on Friday when New York Fed President John Williams said talk of a possible rate cut by March was “premature.” After the rise in yields, buyers stepped in and expectations of a rate cut were little changed. The swap suggests there is about an 80% chance the Fed will cut rates in early March. Overall, the market expects a softening of 1.64 percentage points by the end of 2024.

In Europe, investors are also trying to figure out how to pivot, even as central banks there have pushed back market expectations. For the euro-zone central bank, traders expect six quarter-point cuts in 2024, while in the UK, bets are on an easing of 115 basis points next year, which translates into four quarter-point cuts and a fifth on the horizon. Hangs up. This is 40 basis points higher than a week ago.

As long as incoming data supports that statement, the overall sentiment in the bond market will remain bullish, with any back up in yields being bought.

Still, there are potential pitfalls along the way, said Michael De Pass, global head of rates trading at Citadel Securities LLC. “Certainly all markets are really pricing in a soft landing to perfection at this level and any deviation from that narrative leaves the risk of reevaluation,” he said.

